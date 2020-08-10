Parker’s Announces Three New Hires

The addition of Ryan Dzwigalski, Daniel Ellis and Veronica Johnson support the company’s strategic growth and its commitment to excellence and innovation.

Savannah, Ga.-based Parker’s recently hired three new team members –– Ryan Dzwigalski, Daniel Ellis and Veronica Johnson — to support the company’s ongoing commitment to excellence and innovation.

A leader in the retail industry, Dzwigalski joins Parker’s after serving as the Senior Regional Loss Prevention Manager for VF Corporation in Atlanta, where he supported brands like Dickies, The North Face, Timberland and Vans.

As the Director of Loss Prevention at Parker’s, Dzwigalski manages loss prevention and inventory control functions for the company’s retail stores throughout coastal Georgia and South Carolina. Certified by the Loss Prevention Foundation, Dzwigalski brings 23 years of retail experience, including 17 years in loss prevention, to his new position. He earned a B.A. in Criminal Justice from Michigan State University and currently resides in Savannah, Ga.

Ellis, a former Business Transformation Project Analyst and Industrial Engineer with Gulfstream Aerospace, brings more than 15 years of technology-driven business process improvement, operations research, data mining and analytics experience to his position as a Senior Data Analyst at Parker’s.

Ellis is standardizing reporting, processes and systems to optimize business efficiency and increase company-wide cost savings. He previously engineered and implemented systems and tools to drive process improvement, enhance data driven decisions, predict customer demand and facilitate strategic decision making. Ellis earned a B.S. in Business Administration from California Coast University and a MicroMasters in Analytics. He currently lives in Savannah, Ga.

A paralegal with more than 20 years of experience in real estate, corporate and civil litigation, Johnson serves as a Corporate Paralegal, supporting Parker’s General Counsel Blake L. Greco, Esq. Active in the Savannah, Ga. legal community, Johnson serves as a board member for the Paralegal Advisory Committee for Savannah Technical College and as a member of the South Eastern Association of Legal Assistants. Johnson earned a Legal Assistant-Paralegal Certification from Armstrong State University (now the Armstrong Campus of Georgia Southern University) and lives in Savannah, Ga.

Founded in 1976 and headquartered in Savannah, Ga., Parker’s was recently named the CStore Decisions 2020 Convenience Store Chain of the Year, earning the convenience store industry’s top award. The company currently operates 66 stores in coastal Georgia and South Carolina and recently announced plans to build 60 new retail locations in 60 months.

Parker’s also gives back to every community where it does business through the Fueling the Community charitable giving program, which donates a portion of gas sold at all Parker’s locations on the first Wednesday of the month to area schools, healthcare facilities and other important causes. To date, the company has given more than $7 million in local charitable donations.

The company employs 1,200 individuals throughout the region and completes more than 125,000 transactions daily.