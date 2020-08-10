Perfectly Cajun Flavor

Krispy Krunchy Chicken®, one of the fastest-growing quick-serve (QSR) restaurant concepts in the nation, now offers customers a way to bring the mouth-watering flavor they’ve grown to love from the brand into their own family recipes. Perfectly Cajun™ Seasoning & Marinade combines the unique flavor profile and signature coloring exclusive to Krispy Krunchy Chicken® in a convenient take-home package. Made using only the finest ingredients, Perfectly Cajun™ invites consumers to shake onto their favorite dish or mix with water and inject into meat or seafood for a delicious Cajun-infused kitchen creation. Information on partnering with Krispy Krunchy Chicken® can be found at krispykrunchy.com/partnering or by contacting [email protected].

Krispy Krunchy Chicken®

www.krispykrunchy.com