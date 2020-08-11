smoodi launched a self-cleaning, self-serve, countertop smoothie machine that leverages the power of automation to bring healthy, delicious and all-natural fruit smoothies to c-stores with no operator required. The entire setup uses 10 square feet of counter space and blends a prepackaged cup of frozen fruit into a ready-to-drink beverage in under a minute. All 16-ounce servings are under 110 calories and come in three flavors: Tropical Vibes, Green Energizer and Brain Boost. Machine installation requires a 120V electrical plug, freshwater hookup and drain connection. smoodi machine and freezer can be leased or purchased. Suggested retail price (SRP) peer smoothie is between $5.99 and $7.99.

smoodi

[email protected]

www.getsmoodi.com