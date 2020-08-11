Stuzo Includes Transact MPPA Product Free With Bundled Subscription to Open Commerce

Given the accelerated adoption of contactless commerce stemming from COVID-19, this is one way Stuzo is helping the industry deliver a much needed capability at minimal cost.

Stuzo announced that its Open Commerce Transact MPPA product now comes free with a bundled subscription to its Open Commerce product suite.

“After hearing many retailers express frustration with contactless and mobile commerce being cost prohibitive, we analyzed our value chain to explore how we could reduce costs,” said Stuzo Founder and CEO Gunter Pfau. “The first realization came when we understood the high fees that retailers are paying for their Mobile Payment Processing Application, or MPPA, as defined by industry standards body Conexxus, which dictates the specifications and functionality of an MPPA.”

“We uncovered that while Convenience and Fuel retailers see an MPPA as an integral component of enabling contactless commerce, it is by definition and purpose a standardized technology that cannot empower the retailer with a competitive advantage or meaningful differentiation,” said Pfau. “The reason for this is that the MPPA is governed by Conexxus specifications and is required to meet standards for interoperability with leading industry POS site systems (such as Verifone, Gilbarco, and soon NCR) and other technology suppliers in the ecosystem. This makes the difference between the core capabilities of two MPPAs, regardless of supplier, minimal or non-existent.”

Stuzo’s position is that the MPPA must be priced according to the value it generates. For this reason, Stuzo announced that its Open Commerce Transact MPPA product is now offered as complementary with a bundled subscription to its Open Commerce product suite.

Further, given the required accelerated adoption of contactless commerce stemming from COVID-19, this is one way Stuzo is helping the industry deliver a much needed capability at minimal cost.

