Coffee Innovation

Coca-Cola With Coffee — which officially hits ready-to-drink coffee aisles nationwide in January 2021 — fuses the familiar, authentic taste of Coca-Cola with the rich, luxurious flavor of 100% Brazilian coffee, with three signature flavors: Dark Blend, Vanilla and Caramel. This is the latest output of the company’s “lift and shift” strategy to scale successful beverage innovations from market to market via an experimental, test-and-learn approach. The product was first piloted in Japan in 2018 and is now available in more than 30 markets around the world. Each country tailors the Coca-Cola With Coffee recipe and packaging mix to meet local tastes. Research shows that consumers are more open to trying new category-crossing drinks like Coca-Cola with Coffee, which contains 69 milligrams of caffeine per 12-ounce serving, that push Coca-Cola into uncharted territory while staying true to its core values.

