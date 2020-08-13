Cumberland Farms’ 8th Annual Cups for Kids Fundraiser Benefits Regional Pediatric Care Programs

Throughout August, five cents from iced coffee or Chill Zone beverages purchased across the Northeast will be donated directly to pediatric care programs at partnering children's hospitals.

Cumberland Farms is in its 8th year of the c-store chain’s annual Cups for Kids campaign, a month-long fundraiser that benefits pediatric care programs at five regional hospitals.

“It’s incredible to think that this is our eighth annual Cups for Kids fundraiser,” said Gwen Forman, Senior Vice President of Marketing at Cumberland Farms. “Supporting the communities we serve has always been something we believe in, and this campaign is a key part of our commitment. Since the beginning of the program we’ve donated a total of over $800,000 to our hospital partners and we’re looking forward to adding to that number this year. We encourage everyone to stop by their local Cumberland Farms this month to participate.”

In Massachusetts, Cumberland Farms is partnering with Floating Hospital for Children at Tufts Medical Center, a full service children’s hospital in Boston with a mission to improve the lives of children and their families. During the month of August, five cents from iced coffee purchased at participating retail locations across Massachusetts and Rhode Island will be donated directly to pediatric care programs at Floating Hospital.

Representing Floating Hospital during this year’s fundraiser is 12-year-old Sheila Parma from Tewksbury, Mass. Sheila was diagnosed with an auto immune disease called Necrotizing Myositis, which is an extremely rare soft tissue infection involving muscle. She visits Floating Hospital for Children at Tufts Medical Center for monthly infusions in addition to other medical appointments. She loves visiting with the Child Life team when visiting the hospital. The Child Life Specialists keep her spirits high and make her life easier during her treatments. In her free time, she likes to cook and participate in her school drama club.

“Floating Hospital for Children has been honored to be a beneficiary of the Cups for Kids campaign for the past six years,” said Geoffrey G. Binney, Jr., MD, MPH, Acting Pediatrician-in-Chief at Floating Hospital for Children at Tufts Medical Center. “We are grateful for Cumberland Farms and their dedication to our patients and encourage everyone to head to their local Cumberland Farms during August to make a difference in our patients’ lives.”

Below is the complete list of participating hospitals, as well as their selected Cumberland Farms beverage for the fundraiser:

Floating Hospital for Children at Tufts Medical Center – Iced Coffee

Children’s Hospital at Dartmouth-Hitchcock – Iced Coffee

Bernard & Millie Duker Children’s Hospital at Albany Med – Chill Zone Beverages

Connecticut Children’s – Chill Zone Beverages

The Barbara Bush Children’s Hospital at Maine Medical Center – Chill Zone Beverages

