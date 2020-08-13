ExxonMobil Partners With Waze

When customers pull into an Exxon or Mobil station and come to a complete stop, the app will send a notification prompting them to safely and securely pay for fuel with the Exxon Mobil Rewards+ app.

ExxonMobil announced that Waze will automatically display a prompt for contactless payment through the Exxon Mobil Rewards+ app when customers arrive at one of 11,500 Exxon or Mobil stations across the U.S.

An arrival screen will pop up when the driver is at the gas station and it’s just a few clicks for the driver to access the Exxon Mobil Rewards+ app app if it is already installed. If the driver does not have the app installed, the Waze app integration will direct them to download Exxon Mobil Rewards+ in the app store.

The launch is timely as secure, contactless payment is now more important than ever. This seamless integration of the driving and fueling experience is not only convenient for drivers, but minimizes time and contact with additional screens and PIN pads at the pump.

Here’s how the Waze app integration works:

When driving with Waze on your phone or integrated into your in-dash navigation system, the app shares prompts that will tell you about traffic, construction, crashes and more in real-time.

Now, when you pull into an Exxon or Mobil station and come to a complete stop, the app will send a notification prompting you to safely and securely pay for fuel with the Exxon Mobil Rewards+ app.

app. Drivers simply select their pump number from inside their car or aim their smartphone at the pump’s QR code, and the app coordinates the transaction.

Drivers may add to the app all major credit cards, debit cards, ExxonMobil credit cards, checking account and mobile wallets, including Apple Pay, Google Pay and Samsung Pay.

The app has the same security standards as required of banks, so data is kept private and secure.

The Waze app integration builds on ExxonMobil’s history of innovation at the pump, especially now that secure contactless payments are more important than ever. Most recently, ExxonMobil was the first fuel provider to announce voice-activated purchase through Alexa-enabled vehicles, Echo Auto, and other Alexa-enabled mobility devices.

ExxonMobil also integrates advanced technologies like IBM Watson to deliver advanced security and data protection for each transaction through the Exxon Mobil Rewards+ app. The company continues to double down in innovation at the pump and looks forward to sharing even more tech announcements in the coming months.