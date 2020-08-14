7-Eleven Launches Clothing Collection

The 16-piece collection, available at Forever21, is being promoted on Instagram and TikTok with a a dance challenge, polls, games and a contest.

7-Eleven is teaming up with Forever 21 to launch a 16-piece clothing collection.

Anyone can purchase the items on the Forever 21 app and at forever21.com (available for $15 to $35), which Forever 21 is promoting on Instagram and TikTok with a dance challenge, polls, games — and a contest. For a chance to win $100 worth of #F21X7ELEVEN merch, customers can simply:

Follow @forever21 and @7eleven on Instagram, Spot the difference between the two photos on each page and leave a comment about what the difference is, And tag two friends and #f21sweepstakes!

The winner will be announced on Aug. 17.

Based in Irving, Texas, 7-Eleven now operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 71,100 stores in 17 countries, including 11,800 in North America.