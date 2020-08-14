Calypso Reports Growth of 40% in 2020 Following Calypso Light Launch

These numbers come on the heels of a record 2019 for Calypso, which saw more than 30% growth and category leading sales velocity in its core line of flavored lemonades.

Calypso announced that it has reported 40% percent growth during the first half of 2020, according to IRI data, which the company attributes to activating a powerful brand and strong core flavored lemonade portfolio along with a focus on innovation, particularly the launch of Calypso Light.

These numbers come on the heels of a record 2019 for Calypso, which saw more than 30% growth and category leading sales velocity in its core line of flavored lemonades.

“In terms of innovation, we took time to develop and expand our core line-up of lemonades with the launch of Calypso Light in response to the demand from consumers interested in a zero sugar, five calorie lemonade that tastes great,” said David Klavsons, CEO of King Juice Company, Inc., the owner of the Calypso brand. “Lights are now being sold in more than 7,000 outlets nationally with distribution building daily and repeat rates exceeding expectations.”

The Light line, the brand’s first no sugar, low-calorie offering, was a strategic launch to expand and attract new customers. Calypso Light has enabled the brand to target new demographics and incremental consumers— namely those who are sugar and calorie conscious.

Each beverage contains zero grams of sugar and five calories per 16-ounce bottle. Calypso Light is available in four flavors: Ocean Blue Lemonade, Strawberry Lemonade, Original Lemonade and Southern Peach Lemonade.

In addition to the strong first half of 2020, Calypso is celebrating Calypso Lemonade Month in August. A celebration of all-things lemonade, the brand will host nearly 300 giveaways in just 20 days on Calypso’s social media channels, culminating in one grand prize winner taking home a year’s worth of Calypso lemonade on Aug. 20, National Lemonade Day.

Calypso Lemonades retail for a national average of $1.79 per bottle and are available at retailers nationwide including Wawa, Casey’s General Store and QuikTrip.

Calypso Lemonade is the authentic flavored lemonade. The original, and now famous, Calypso Lemonade recipe was created in 1985. Calypso now offers more than a dozen lemonade, limeade, and tea and lemonade combinations — all based on the Original Lemonade recipe.