Seagram’s Escapes Spiked, the high-ABV, flavored malt beverage brand, is expanding its profile with the addition of Spiked Blue Razberry. The product will hit shelves nationwide in 23.5-ounce, single cans in September 2020. Blue Razberry is the newest flavor in the Seagram’s Escapes Spiked line, joining Jamaican Me Happy, Citrus Punch and Strawberry Blast. The new SKU delivers a rush of raspberry, with a lingering sweet berry finish clocking in at 8% ABV. The Seagram’s Escapes Spiked line is a brand extension of the highly popular, lower ABV Seagram’s Escapes drinks, which have experienced 10 consecutive years of sales growth.

