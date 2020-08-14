Protein Bar Rebrand

Built Bar has unveiled a completely new look and feel, including all new branding, logo, improved bar textures, anchored in its roots with the same great taste. Known for their savory protein bars that taste more like desert than a healthy treat, the bar’s improved texture gives them a creamy, not chewy, finish that melts in your mouth. New permanent flavors includes: Caramel Brownie, Cookies ‘n Cream, Cherry Barcia, Lemon Almond Cheesecake, Apple Almond Crisp and Carrot Cake with Walnuts. Along with being made from quality natural ingredients, Built Bar will continue to be a low calorie-high protein bar that is gluten-free, free of artificial flavoring, preservatives and coloring, non-GMO, non-wax, with nut-free options.

Built Bar