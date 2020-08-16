Circle K AI Pilot ‘Should be a Wake-Up Call’ for Convenience Retailers

Experts Richard Crone and Heidi Liebenguth of Crone Consulting, LLC urge retailers to develop a check-in strategy before considering autonomous checkout.

Alimentation Couche-Tard recently announced that it’s piloting touchless, autonomous checkout at Circle K via Standard Cognition technology, starting in the Phoenix, Ariz., area, with more stores to follow.

Richard Crone of Crone Consulting, LLC said the news is big for c-store retailers and point-of-sale vendors alike; this Arizona store will mark the first-ever retrofit of an existing c-store with autonomous checkout technology.

“Everybody will be watching this,” Crone said, “especially the legacy POS vendors because they will see a huge pent up demand to replace these aging systems evaporate if store retrofit actually works.”

However, he emphasized that this is a pilot program, and a far cry from full implementation across all locations.

“This is a liminal deployment for the industry,” he said. “Everybody should be watching it, but it also should be a wake-up call to get your check-in strategy in order because you can be doing that now in advance of whatever proves to work.”

A check-in strategy makes the customer known and contactable. To know the customer is to personalize their visit, to better serve them. It can help to increase order value and frequency, which is especially important now that COVID-19 has reduced fuel sales and in-store visits.

Heidi Liebenguth, Managing Partner and Research Director of Crone Consulting, LLC, said quick-serve restaurants (QSRs) that offer mobile ordering see a 50% higher ticket value per order. There’s no reason, she said, c-stores can’t follow the same model.

In short: Check-in must come before checkout. Whether it’s order ahead, curbside pickup, mobile payment, c-stores must prioritize check-in and “think beyond the store.”

“First focus on check-in,” Crone said, “because you have to nail that before you worry about autonomous checkout.”

Data Rights

But there’s another major factor to consider: data.

Standard Cognition will integrate with Circle K’s existing systems and work with its current store layout, fixtures and lighting, as well as its existing inventory management and replenishment processes. There will be no shelf sensors in the Circle K store; instead, Standard leverages ceiling-mounted cameras as well as proprietary AI and machine vision software to associate each customer with the items they pick up.

“To make the Standard Cognition engine work, Couche-Tard will have to give up their most prized asset,” Crone said, “and that’s their SKU-level data, their merchandising mix.”

While c-stores may not have as many SKUs as grocery stores or big-box retailers, that SKU mix is valuable.

“There is a risk in piloting with an AI-driven, computer vision startup because they need data to build their business. … Before piloting, retailers must aggressively protect their data rights when working with new entrants,” Crone said. “Donating SKU-level data to autonomous checkout startups is giving up value-chain control, with the risk of later being disintermediated with no material compensation for the business they built while also unknowingly eroding their own franchise value.”

7-Eleven, which now operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 71,100 stores in 17 countries, including 11,800 in North America, was the first convenience store chain to develop proprietary technology for a fully frictionless shopping experience.

Mobile checkout was piloted in 2018 at locations in Dallas. It’s now available in Utah and at select stores in New York. And in February, the company announced that it was testing its first cashierless store concept among employees at its headquarters in Irving, Texas. The technology was created in-house, custom-built by 7-Eleven engineers.

“7-Eleven said that data is so important to them that they developed their own solution,” Crone said.

Ultimately, retailers must analyze their options — and consider the value of their data. Because, as Jordan Fisher, co-founder and CEO of Standard Cognition, predicts, c-stores are poised to be the first major market to quickly adopt autonomous checkout.

But, Liebenguth said, “before that really takes hold, we’re going to see a lot more of the order-ahead and drive-through capability. … And that requires a check-in strategy.”