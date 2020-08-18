Blanc Display Group Expands PPE Line to Include Social Distancing Floor Graphics, Signs

The new line of social distancing floor graphics and signs enable retailers to follow states' reopening guidelines.

Dover, N.J.-based Blanc Display Group, a merchandising leader in signage and displays to the retail industry for over 20 years, has expanded its manufacturing of personal protective equipment (PPE) to include a variety of social distancing floor graphics and signs to reinforce safety guidelines and help businesses prepare for opening.

Last March, Blanc Display Group reorganized its Dover, N.J., and Amsterdam, N.Y., manufacturing operations to include production of PPE face shields, wall and sneeze guards to meet the need created by the worldwide COVID-19 pandemic.

Blanc Display Group’s new line of social distancing floor graphics and signs enable retail businesses to follow the reopening guidelines states throughout the country are introducing in an effort to contain the pandemic.

The newly released, vibrant yellow with contrasting black social distancing floor decals & signs cue customers to keep a safe distance and comply with health guidelines. The floor graphics are constructed of matte vinyl with high performance removable adhesive and laminated with an embossed non-slip polypropylene overlay that promotes customer safety and are 12” x 12” in size. Social distancing signs are crafted from durable, recycled, high-impact polystyrene (HIPS) and come in two sizes, a smaller 7” x 11” size, or a larger, 28” x 22” size. Both come in a variety of different message options.

For more information on social distancing floor graphics and signs, or any other personal protective equipment (PPE), contact Blanc Display Group at www.blancdisplaygoup.com or call (888) 332-5262.