Kum & Go Gives GSP ‘Make Days Better’ Award

The award category is all about connecting with people and captures Kum & Go’s core values of passion, integrity, teamwork, caring and excellence.

GSP has won the 2020 Make Days Better Award from Kum & Go at the company’s annual Supplier Partner Summit, held virtually this year on Aug. 11.

“The Make Days Better Award category is all about connecting with people and captures Kum & Go’s core values of Passion, Integrity, Teamwork, Caring and Excellence,” said GSP National Account Manager Shane Delaney. “At GSP, our values of Commitment, Integrity, Passion, Loyalty, Excellence, Accountability and Teamwork align closely with Kum & Go, and we strive daily to adhere to these principles. We’re incredibly thankful for this award and are grateful for our continued partnership with Kum & Go.”

GSP’s relationship with Kum & Go has allowed the retail provider to collaborate on projects ranging from affordable turnkey store remodels and in-store signage to promotional marketing collateral.

“Kum & Go is a purpose-based organization, committed to making people’s days better and living our core values,” said Kum & Go Vice President of Marketing Kate Gibson Overby. “It’s a pleasure to work with a team that truly understands and practices these values. … I’m thrilled to see GSP take home our Make Days Better Award.”

“Winning this award is such an honor,” said GSP Chief Operating Officer Kevin Farley. “We thank Kum & Go for recognizing that GSP’s entire Account team—from Design to Production to Fulfilment — demonstrates those values in all we do to assist with the marketing needs of this high-volume retailer and look forward to continuing to strengthen and grow our partnership.”

For 60 years, Kum & Go has been dedicated to the communities it serves, sharing 10 percent of its profits with charitable causes. For four generations the family-owned convenience store chain has focused on providing exceptional service and delivering more than customers expect. Established in Hampton, Iowa, in 1959, the chain has since grown to employ nearly 5,000 associates in 400 stores in 11 states: Iowa, Arkansas, Colorado, Minnesota, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, Oklahoma, South Dakota and Wyoming.

Founded in 1978, GSP provides industry leading retail solutions that drive traffic, reduce costs and enhance customer experience. GSP delivers 100% stores-specific in-store marketing programs to more than 70,000 retail locations from its four G7 print and fulfillment facilities throughout the U.S. GSP also offers turnkey design, manufacturing and installation for full-scale store remodels and décor refreshes. GSP’s award-winning design team supports visual merchandising, photography and graphics. Additionally, GSP’s AccuStore store intelligence technology maintains a single source of accurate site data to help retailers target their growth initiatives to the specific needs of each store.