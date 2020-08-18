Love’s Adds Electric Vehicle Chargers

The seven charging stations, located in Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Florida, New York and Arizona, will have a combined 28 EV chargers and be available for public use by early 2021 — with five locations already open.

Love’s Travel Stops is adding electric vehicle (EV) charging stations to seven locations in six U.S. states, thanks to a partnership with Electrify America, the largest open direct current (DC) fast-charging network in the U.S.

The seven charging stations, located in Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Florida, New York and Arizona, will have a combined 28 EV chargers and be available for public use by early 2021 — with five locations already open. The most recent Love’s station opening in Salina, Utah, helped complete a cross-country route of Electrify America chargers spanning from Los Angeles to Washington, D.C.

“As we continue building charging stations at accessible sites, Love’s Travel Stops was a perfect fit because of its convenient locations near major highways,” said Rachel Moses, senior manager for site acquisition, development and strategy at Electrify America. “Providing EV drivers with the opportunity to charge their vehicles at Love’s locations will help instill confidence for longer interstate trips, and can encourage more consumers to consider making the switch to electric.”

Depending on the location, Love’s customers will have access to chargers ranging in power from 150 kilowatt (kW) to 350 kW. Electric vehicles capable of accepting a 350 kW charge can add up to 20 miles of range per minute, helping alleviate range anxiety that many consumers associate with EV road trips.

“Our goal is to provide all drivers with safe, convenient places to stop and refuel — and that includes the growing number of electric vehicle drivers,” said Frank Love, co-CEO of Love’s. “We’re committed to initiatives and solutions that reduce emissions, and excited to add EV charging stations at our locations.”

Love’s Travel Stops operates more than 520 locations in 41 states. Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Oklahoma City, the company remains family-owned and operated and employs more than 27,000 people.

