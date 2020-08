7-Eleven to Launch ‘Sips & Snacks 2.0’

This year's Sips & Snacks program will stock 200 7-Eleven stores in Los Angeles and San Diego metro areas with 84 exclusive items from a list of 25 hand-picked brands.

This year’s Sips & Snacks program will stock 200 7-Eleven stores in both the Los Angeles and San Diego metro areas with 84 exclusive items from a list of 25 hand-picked brands.

This special product assortment includes options for power-snackers, restricted diet-followers and anyone looking for ways to incorporate more functional, better-for-you sips and snacks to keep them fueled while on-the-go. Whether following a keto, paleo, vegan, organic, gluten-free or plant-based diet — or just looking for a new snack — there’s certainly something for everyone.

“This selection of sips and snacks are ones that a 7-Eleven customer might not expect to find at one of our stores,” said 7-Eleven Senior Vice President, Merchandising and Demand Chain Jack Stout. “7-Eleven’s Sips & Snacks initiative offers small businesses a rare opportunity to reach thousands — and potentially millions — of customers with their most innovative products. We are excited to help boost emerging brands’ growth, development and success by giving them the chance to test their products in a real retail environment.”

The products will also be available for purchase on the 7NOW delivery app for customers located in the Los Angeles and San Diego areas. Customer can simply download the app from Apple Store or Google Play to place an order for delivery, or order and pay ahead for in-store pickup. Customers can also earn and redeem points on their purchase in-store via the 7Rewards loyalty program found in the 7-Eleven app available on the App Store and Google Play.

The product selection was curated from hundreds of breakthrough brands hoping to get a foot in the door with the world’s largest convenience retailer. More than 750 companies applied to be invited to present their brand at the company’s second annual emerging brands showcase last fall, and only 65 were invited to participate in the two-day “show and taste” expo. Held at company headquarters, the sampling event was attended by about 1,000 7-Eleven employees and Dallas-area franchisees, who made their way through the “speed-dating” taste test, writing reviews and voting for their favorites.

7-Eleven took these notes and votes, along with customer trends and shopping habits, into consideration when choosing the assortment of products featured in the 200 California stores. Approximately one-third of the companies selected for this year’s program are either owned by women, minorities or military veterans. The 2020 Sips & Snacks lineup can be found on the 7-Eleven website.

Some of the items tested last year — such as Perfect Bar protein bar and Roar organic electrolyte drink — impressed buyers and customers alike so much that they have been added to the company’s national product assortment, available at participating stores.

While the company plans to host the annual emerging brands event virtually this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the event is still on. Brands interested in showcasing their most innovative products, while engaging with leaders from the world’s largest convenience store retailer, can apply for the 2020 Brands with Heart event. Applications close Oct. 1.

Based in Irving, Texas, 7-Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 71,100 stores in 17 countries, including 11,800 in North America.