Dunkin’ Adds Oat Milk Nationwide

The plant-based dairy alternative from Planet Oat can be added to any Dunkin’ beverage in place of milk, almond milk or cream — and coincides with the debut of fall menu items.

Dunkin’ is adding vegan-friendly, gluten-free oat milk from Planet Oat to menus at all of its restaurants nationwide — to coincide with the availability of Dunkin’s fall menu, available earlier than ever before.

The brand’s seasonal lineup this year features pumpkin-flavored and spiced drinks, such as the new Signature Pumpkin Spice Latte and Chai Latte, with new snacking options such as Stuffed Bagel Minis, Steak & Cheese Rollups and Maple Sugar Seasoned Snackin’ Bacon.

Planet Oat Oatmilk is a plant-based dairy alternative that starts with oats and water, which is then blended with vitamins, minerals and other ingredients for a creamy texture and light sweetness. Customers can add Planet Oat Oatmilk to any Dunkin’ beverage in place of milk, almond milk or cream. This includes Dunkin’s new Iced Oatmilk Latte as well as its full lineup of hot, iced and frozen coffee, espresso drinks and specialty beverages such as Chai and Matcha Lattes. Oatmilk may be an additional charge.

Dunkin’ began offering oat milk at participating restaurants in California at the start of 2020. The introduction of oat milk continues the brand’s commitment to bringing innovative and exciting new on-the-go menu choices to busy Americans everywhere. Dunkin’ distinguished itself for making plant-based menu options easily accessible with last year’s launch of the Beyond Sausage Sandwich. Earlier this year, Dunkin’ added Matcha Lattes to its national menu and has been offering almond milk as a dairy alternative option since 2014.

“Dunkin’ is proud to stand apart as the brand that democratizes trends and finds new and innovative ways to keep Americans running,” said Jill Nelson, Vice President of Marketing Strategy at Dunkin’. “Bringing Planet Oat Oatmilk to Dunkin’ locations across the country is another way we are reinforcing our commitment to providing guests with more choices to customize their favorite coffee and espresso drinks.”