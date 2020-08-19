Sweet Street offers freshly baked Manifesto individually wrapped cookies and bars. Manifesto products provide one-of-a-kind wholesome decadence with convenience, rooted in better for you ingredients & comforting flavors. Made with only pure cane sugar, cage free eggs and sustainably grown chocolates, Sweet Street ensures that farmers and their families are taught better farming practices, helping them protect their land for future generations. Manifesto offers seven individual wrapped desserts: Salted Caramel Crunch Manifesto Cookie, Sandy’s Amazing Chocolate Chunk Manifesto Cookie, Zoe’s Crush Manifesto Cookie (Certified Gluten Free), Toffee Crunch Manifesto Blondie, Peruvian Chocolate Manifesto Brownie, Honduran Chocolate Manifest Brownie (Certified Gluten Free) and Chewy Marshmallow Manifesto Bar (Certified Gluten Free).

Sweet Street

www.sweetstreet.com