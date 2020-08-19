Pocket Lighter Designs

Calico Brands Inc. introduces two new series to its Scripto Ultima Designer pocket lighter line: Tie-Dye and Retro Diner, which feature five designs for each series. The Scripto Ultima Designer pocket lighters are available in a 50-count display-a-tray and two-pack open stock. The lighters have a suggested retail price (SRP) of $1.79 per lighter in a display-a-tray and $3.79 per two-pack. The Scripto Ultima has up to 3,000 lights on full-size lighters, greater fuel capacity, premium sparkwheel design that allows for comfortable ignition, visible fuel supply, adjustable flame and is made with polycarbonate material able to withstand high impact and high heat.

