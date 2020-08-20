7-Eleven to Debut Pumpkin Spice Latte Earlier Than Ever

On Sept. 2, customers in participating stores can order a Pumpkin Spice Latte or pumpkin-flavored coffee as well as Pumpkin spice sandwich cookies, pumpkin cheesecake snack pies and more.

7-Eleven is adding fall favorites earlier than ever this year, with participating stores set to serve Pumpkin Spice Lattes and fresh-brewed pumpkin-flavored coffee as soon as Sept. 2.

Pumpkin spice sandwich cookies, cream cheese filled pumpkin spice muffins, take-home pumpkin coffee to brew at home, even 7-Select pumpkin cheesecake snack pies, Gummi pumpkin candies and a decadent Halloween chocolate bar with red caramel, dark chocolate brownie and pumpkin spice will all hit the shelves of participating stores at the beginning of September.

Although the temperature still may be too high to throw a log on the fireplace, for many, it’s never too early to throw back a rich, creamy latte. Lots of things are uncertain as the country heads into the fall season – school, football, youth sports, Halloween trick-or-treating. But one thing IS certain, Pumpkin Spice will hit 7-Eleven hot beverage bars weeks before fall officially begins.

The 7-Eleven pumpkin spice latte blends warm, autumn spices including cinnamon, ginger, anise and clove with creamy pumpkin flavor. To make the seasonal launch even more of a celebration, coffee customers can create a personalized pumpkin spice beverage. A pump or two of chocolate sauce found on the hot beverage bar makes it a mocha, and International Delight pumpkin spice creamer is also available to make any hot beverage more pumpkin-y and spicy.

All creamers, sweeteners, flavored syrups and toppings are available on the 7-Eleven hot beverage bar at no extra charge.

“Pumpkin Spice is easily our most successful flavored hot beverage, and we didn’t want to make our coffee customers wait any longer — especially in 2020. People really need some feel-good moments right now and our rich Pumpkin Spice provides just that,” said 7-Eleven senior product director for proprietary beverages Jacob Barnes. “With 7-Eleven’s value pricing on beverages, pumpkin spice-lovers can enjoy three cups — morning, noon and night — for about the same price they’d pay for just one latte at a coffeehouse or restaurant. Add a fresh-made apple fritter to your favorite pumpkin drink for just a dollar more. That’s a rich way to start any morning.”

7-Eleven stores’ fresh-made-daily apple fritters are one of their top-selling bakery items. A new proprietary recipe is being introduced this fall that uses yeast donut mix as a base, a flavorful, cinnamon-forward filling, sweet glaze, and apples in every bite. In fact, apples are about 25% of the ingredients in each fritter. The new and improved apple fritter is available for just $1 at participating locations from Sept. 2 to Nov. 3.

Based in Irving, Texas, 7–Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 71,100 stores in 17 countries, including 11,800 in North America.