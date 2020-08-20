DoorDash Launches Grocery Delivery

More than 10,000 grocery items will be available for delivery from participating grocery stores in less than one hour.

Following its entry into the convenience category earlier this year with partners such as Casey’s, 7-Eleven, Circle K and Wawa, as well as its own convenience store, DashMart, DoorDash announced that it has partnered with grocery stores across the country, launching grocery delivery through the DoorDash app for the first time.

Customers in the Bay Area, Los Angeles, Orange County, Sacramento, San Diego and the Central Coast can order from Smart & Final.

Meijer and Fresh Thyme are available to customers in Chicago, Cincinnati, Milwaukee, Detroit and Indianapolis. In the coming weeks, DoorDash will be adding selection across the country with grocers such as Hy-Vee, Gristedes / D’agostino and more — providing more than 75 million Americans access to a grocery store on DoorDash.

“DoorDash provides another convenient way for customers to get the value, selection and quality that Smart & Final offers, especially at a time when some are looking to limit trips outside their homes,” said Navin Cotton, Director of Digital Commerce, Smart & Final. “DoorDash’s on-demand grocery service is a nice addition to our online shopping options and with delivery in under an hour, we know Smart & Final customers are going to appreciate it.”

The launch follows a multi-year journey in grocery with the DoorDash Drive offering, DoorDash’s white-label fulfillment product that powers direct delivery for grocery chains including Walmart, Hy-Vee and Coborn’s, as well as many regional and local grocery stores across the country.

“This latest announcement by DoorDash is another tool that allows our customers timely access to the fresh offerings that we provide at Hy-Vee,” said Tom Crocker, Hy-Vee’s senior vice president, e-commerce. “In today’s ever-changing environment, customers want quality products delivered in an efficient manner straight to their homes. This new service helps us grow our grocery business while meeting the needs of our shoppers who are on-the-go.”

Grocery stores on DoorDash will be available on an on-demand basis. More than 10,000 grocery items, from dairy and eggs to local produce to fresh meat and fish, will be available for delivery from participating grocery stores in less than one hour.

DoorDash has also added all of these grocery partners onto DashPass, DoorDash’s subscription service that offers members unlimited free delivery fees and reduced service fees.

And customers across the country can order ready-to-heat or ready-to-hat meals from a host of leading grocers including Wegmans, Hy-Vee, Gelson’s, Kowalski’s, Big Y World Class Markets, Food City, Village Supermarkets, Save Mart, Lucky, Lucky California, Coborn’s and more.

“We promise to ‘make great meals easy,’ and it doesn’t get any easier than this,” said Erica Tickle, Wegmans eCommerce Director. “What’s unique about Wegmans Meals 2GO is the variety of delicious menu options. Since teaming up with DoorDash last year, we listened and learned, and fine-tuned a menu that has something for everyone at home or at work. We’re excited to expand our partnership with DoorDash by bringing our restaurant-quality meals to the DoorDash Marketplace.”

DoorDash has also enabled contactless delivery for the service. And during the week of Aug. 24th, it will be offering new and existing DashPass members $15 off their next order from all grocery and convenience stores.