Love’s Opens Largest Location Yet at Over 17,000 Square Feet

Love’s Travel Stops & Country Stores opened its largest location ever Madison, Ga.

The new store, located off Interstate 20, adds 100 jobs and 108 truck parking spaces to Morgan County.

“We’re excited to open our largest travel stop ever — at over 17,000 square feet — and hire about 100 team members from the community in Morgan County,” said Tom Love, founder and executive chairman of Love’s. “Madison is a great location to add our amenities and services to give drivers a break and then get them back on the road quickly and safely.”

This location is open 24/7 and offers many amenities, including:

More than 17,000 square feet

Godfather’s Pizza and Hardee’s restaurant

108 truck parking spaces

80 car parking spaces

Six RV parking spaces

Eight diesel bays

Nine showers

Love’s Truck Care with on-site Speedco

Laundry facilities

Bean-to-cup gourmet coffee

Brand-name snacks

Fresh Kitchen concept

Mobile to Go Zone with the latest electronics

CAT scale

Dog park

In honor of the grand opening, Love’s will host a ribbon cutting ceremony and donate $2,000 to Morgan County Elementary School in Madison.

Love’s Travel Stops & Country Stores is the nation’s industry-leading travel stop network with more than 520 locations in 41 states. Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Oklahoma City, the company remains family-owned and operated and employs more than 27,000 people. Love’s provides professional truck drivers and motorists with 24-hour access to clean and safe places to purchase gasoline, diesel fuel, fresh coffee, restaurant offerings and more. Love’s has more than 390 truck service centers, which include on-site and stand-alone Speedco and Love’s Truck Tire Care locations. Love’s and Speedco combined is the largest oil change, preventive maintenance and total truck care nationwide network. Love’s is committed to providing customers with “Clean Places, Friendly Faces” at every stop.