7-Eleven Provides Food Insecurity Relief Through Texas Rangers Baseball Foundation

The c-store chain will donate 2,400 bottles of 7-Select water to the Texas Rangers Baseball Foundation’s to-go lunch distributions, as well as a $20,000 cash donation.

7‑Eleven is sponsoring the Texas Rangers Baseball Foundation’s to-go lunch distributions by providing 2,400 bottles of 7-Select water, as well as a $20,000 cash donation. Through this sponsorship, 7-Eleven is helping provide food insecurity relief to the Dallas community.

The Foundation will be distributing 200-250 meals each day on Tuesdays and Fridays through Sept. 4 to children primarily from adjacent neighborhoods to the Youth Academy. The 7-Select water donation will be a part of the food distribution, and the financial contribution will support the funding of meals for this initiative. The lunchtime pickup events are being held at the Texas Rangers MLB Youth Academy at Mercy Street Sports Complex in Dallas, presented by Toyota.

“Food insecurity has become even more critical during the COVID-19 pandemic, with many children not having access to meals during the last few months of the school year or throughout the summer,” said Larry Hughes, Zone Vice President for 7-Eleven. “With the DISD school year starting up in the next few weeks, we hope these children and their families feel support by the Texas Rangers Baseball Foundation, 7-Eleven and other organizations in our local community. We are proud to be a part of this outreach initiative and provide assistance during this unprecedented time.”

On Tuesdays, the Foundation will provide three to four days’ worth of non-perishable food for families to take home, and hot meals will be served on Fridays. In order to accommodate social distancing guidelines, the to-go lunches will be picked up in a drive-through setting outside the Globe Life Indoor Training Center.

“We are very thankful for 7-Eleven’s support of our lunch distribution initiative,” said Karin Morris, Executive Director of the Texas Rangers Baseball Foundation. “7-Eleven’s contribution to this program will help us provide nearly 2,000 meals to children and families in need.”

7-Eleven is committed to reducing hunger in local communities. This contribution joins 7‑Eleven’s recent gifts to Feeding America this summer, including one million meals* in honor of its 93rd birthday on July 11, 2020, and the donation of more than $1.2 million in 7-Select Go!Smart Organic Cold-Pressed Juices.

