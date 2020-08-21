Navigating Foodservice in 2020

Managing foodservice successfully in 2020 means adapting to changing protocols and supply fluctuations during a pandemic, plus staying on top of evolving trends, all while executing food flawlessly in a small space.

CStore Decisions caught up with Carlos Acevedo, director of foodservice for Temple, Texas-based CEFCO Convenience Stores, which operates 205 c-stores, to gain insights on managing foodservice during a pandemic, food trends to watch and the must-have equipment pieces for c-store kitchens.

CStore Decisions (CSD): How have you seen the pandemic impact foodservice/food best practices?

Carlos Acevedo (CA): The surprise headline is that, despite the pandemic, foodservice sales at CEFCO are strong; we are still serving fresh food, and customers are still buying it. Because convenience stores are deemed essential businesses and were never required to close shop, we found ourselves in a unique position to fill a sudden yet protracted foodservice gap in the economy.

By doubling down on sanitation practices, especially around critical control points, we were able to reassure customers early on and maintain their trust.

Behind the scenes, the coronavirus-induced supply chain disruption is an everyday challenge. Product substitutions are an ongoing reality, as are occasional ‘outs.’ Meanwhile, constant cost fluctuations of commodities mean that our margins bounce around from week to week. One silver lining is that CEFCO is blessed with excellent distribution and vending partners who keep fighting to propel us ahead of the game as much as can be expected under the circumstances.

CSD: What new protocols are you using, and/or how are you changing offerings to fit the new normal?

AC: More than ever, CEFCO is committed to providing a safe retail environment for our customers and staff. This means complying rigorously with all safety protocols mandated by local and state governments: Hand sanitizer, social distancing, face masks, register shields and constant sanitation of surfaces are now standard operating procedure. With so many barriers between the customer and us, we are also working hard to engage and make them feel welcome.

CSD: As a director of foodservice for CEFCO, what are some must-have pieces of equipment to make c-store foodservice successful in your opinion, and why?

AC: My three aces are the fryer, convection oven and warmer. Not every location in CEFCO’s portfolio can support a fryer, but nothing beats the crispy crunchy deliciousness of fresh fried snacks. The oven is a close second. A basic commercial convection oven is the kitchen’s workhorse, up to almost any task: heating proteins, toasting biscuits, cooking bacon. You can run a strong multi-daypart foodservice program with hot sandwiches, pizzas and oven-able snacks using just an oven. The final piece of the puzzle is a humidified “show-and-sell” display warmer that will keep your food hot and fresh for hours.

CSD: Any new foodservice offerings at CEFCO you want to tell us about?

AC: My first assignment as director of foodservice was to design our new CEFCO Kitchen experience, and I put a made-to-order burrito bar center stage. Together with a dream team of colleagues, we finalized the program in a record two months, launching in May at our first new Gen 3 location in Temple, Texas, and then again at the second Gen 3 location just a quick month later.

The results exceeded expectations: Customers flock to these stores for tasty burritos made on the spot just the way they like. In the first six weeks, we sold 5,000 burritos!

CSD: What trends are you seeing currently in foodservice?

AC: It’s snacks, snacks, snacks! Our top five sellers are fried snacks. Specifically, the trend I’m tracking is snacks as a de facto alternative for breakfast, lunch and/or dinner. To capitalize on this, I offer bundling opportunities with snacks that make them a meal. Another trend growing more relevant every day is increased customer patience — if it means they can get fresh, made-to-order food. We are in the dawn of a new era: ‘the c-store-aurant.’ Our new burrito concept is a testimony to this shift in c-store consumer behavior.

CSD: What’s your favorite thing about your current role?

AC: Creating programs and menus that help stores reach their full profit potential. There is a foodservice solution for every size, shape and staffing level of store out there. It’s all about optimization.