Podcast: What is Blockchain?

Blockchain has the potential to transform retail in the coming years. Learn about what it is and how it works.

CStore Decisions’ Executive Editor Erin Del Conte speaks with Jeremie Myhren, chief information officer for Rockford, Ill.-based Road Ranger convenience stores, and the chairman of the Young Executives Organization (YEO) about blockchain. Blockchain was invented in 2008 in response to the financial crisis. But what exactly is it, how does it work and what do convenience store retailers need to know?

Myhren gives a basic overview of blockchain for those who aren’t familiar with the concept, and then shares how it’s being used today in retail — including at companies like Walmart and Starbucks. He also talks about how it’s relevant to convenience store chains and why it’s important for c-store retailers to pay attention to blockchain now.

Myhren also shares a preview on some of the deep-dive blockchain information he’ll be sharing in his upcoming National Advisory Group (NAG) virtual session presentation on Sept. 9, at 2 p.m., and how c-store retailers can sign up (for FREE!) to be included in that presentation. Listen in to learn more!