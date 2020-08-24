MasonWays Dunnage Racks are a smart platform for storing foodstuffs as well as to display products in-store or outdoors. Elevated Dunnage Rack bases keep food products safe and secure off the floor preventing contamination. The vented design allows for air flow circulation through top slots to help keep items fresher and safer. MasonWays is now offering an optional anti-microbial additive in the molding process to prevent and control microbes even further. Many size are available, as well as optional casters for mobility. Bases are impervious to chemicals and weather and are easy to clean. Temperature-resistant from -20 to +180 degrees Fahrenheit. Units are ideal for use in coolers, freezers, back rooms and food preparation areas.

