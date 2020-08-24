Einstein Bros. Bagels to Open First C-Store Location in September

All five stores included in the King Fuel development deal will be in the Houston metro area, with the first space projecting to open in September, and the second opening in November.

Einstein Bros. Bagels announced the opening of its first-ever convenience store location, part of a five-store development deal with King Fuel.

All five stores included in the development deal will be in the Houston metro area at the following locations:

15605 Aldine Westfield Road, Houston, Texas 77032 (September 2020)

108 W. Green Road, Houston, Texas 77067 (November 2020)

Optimized for convenience stores, the new King Fuel locations will be a smaller version of what customers are used to inside the classic Einstein Bros. Bagels bakeries. These locations offer a simplified, easier-to-operate breakfast platform while still delivering a culinary and convenient customer experience.

“We’re witnessing more consumers looking to c-stores as morning destinations and the demand for bakery and breakfast products continue to increase,” said Nick Schaefer, SVP, Bagel Brands Development, Einstein Bros. Bagels. “We are aiming to fill the gap with a simplified menu in a location many are already visiting and are excited to bring Einstein Bros. Bagels favorites to King Fuel consumers.”

The menu will include breakfast favorites like select bagel and shmear flavors, egg sandwiches and cold brew coffee, as well as hot Pizza Bagels for lunch.

“Einstein Bros. Bagels is a perfect fit for King Fuels as both companies share a commitment to excellent service and providing exceptionally convenient options,” said Zaki Niazi, president and CEO of King Fuel. “We are thrilled to provide the Houston market with another convenient way to fuel up with a delicious fresh-baked breakfast or lunch.”

Einstein Bros. Bagels is part of the Coffee & Bagel Brands family, a quick-casual company also known for Caribou Coffee, Bruegger’s Bagels, Noah’s New York Bagels and Manhattan Bagel brands.

Einstein Bros. Bagels is a neighborhood bagelry that’s always baking up a new way to bagel. Known for its fresh-baked bagels available in a variety of flavors and premium double-whipped shmears, Einstein Bros. Bagels also serves gourmet bagel sandwiches, coffee, espresso, sweets and snacks. Einstein Bros. Bagels is proud to be the largest bagel retail company in America with more than 700 locations in 40 states and the District of Columbia.