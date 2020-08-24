ExxonMobil Meets Demand for Delivery

ExxonMobil is connecting its branded wholesalers to popular delivery services DoorDash, Grubhub, Instacart and Uber Eats to enable household deliveries from their well-stocked sites.
Since the COVID-19 pandemic began, home deliveries of essential products has never been in more demand. So, ExxonMobil is offering 10,000+ of its locations across the U.S. the opportunity to opt into these delivery services as so many locations are primed to meet this consumer demand.
Here’s how the offering will work:
- The customer places an order on the delivery partner’s platform (whether mobile app or online site)
- A convenience store employee fulfills the order and places it in a bespoke location on site for deliveries
- A delivery driver picks up the order and delivers it to the customer
Branded wholesalers can sign up to partner with the leading delivery service provider in their area — or several depending on their needs. This offering builds on ExxonMobil’s history of innovation at the pump and providing customers with their best fueling experience ever.