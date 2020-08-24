ExxonMobil Meets Demand for Delivery

ExxonMobil is offering 10,000+ of its locations across the U.S. the opportunity to opt in to delivery services to meet customer demand.

ExxonMobil is connecting its branded wholesalers to popular delivery services DoorDash, Grubhub, Instacart and Uber Eats to enable household deliveries from their well-stocked sites.

Since the COVID-19 pandemic began, home deliveries of essential products has never been in more demand. So, ExxonMobil is offering 10,000+ of its locations across the U.S. the opportunity to opt into these delivery services as so many locations are primed to meet this consumer demand.

Here’s how the offering will work:

The customer places an order on the delivery partner’s platform (whether mobile app or online site)

A convenience store employee fulfills the order and places it in a bespoke location on site for deliveries

A delivery driver picks up the order and delivers it to the customer

Branded wholesalers can sign up to partner with the leading delivery service provider in their area — or several depending on their needs. This offering builds on ExxonMobil’s history of innovation at the pump and providing customers with their best fueling experience ever.