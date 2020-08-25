Quicklee’s Acquires Former Mobil Station

The chain's 23rd location will provide access to c-store staples as well as locally manufactured products through Quicklee’s Go Local program.

Quicklee’s Convenience Stores has acquired a Mobil gas station in Brighton, N.Y., marking 23 locations for the chain and putting it closer to Vice President Ken Perelli’s goal of operating 25 stores by the end of the company’s 25th year.

Situated on the corner of Monroe Avenue and Elmwood Avenue, the newest Quicklee’s location, formerly a Mobil station and service center, will focus on providing access to fuel and convenience products to the area.

“Brighton is a great town, with limited options for gas and convenience shopping,” said Perelli “When the opportunity came up to acquire this location we knew we had to move on it so we could bring Quicklees’ fast, clean, friendly service to the area.”

This station features six gas pumps, including self-service, full-service, and diesel. Originally configured as a gas station and auto repair shop, the location will provide access to convenience store staples as well as locally manufactured products through Quicklee’s Go Local program.

Any future renovations to the location are under consideration and will come down to identifying community needs and following processes put forth by the town.

“We have a lot of great ideas for this location, including expanding the parking lot, building out the store, and helping to add new life to these famous corners,” said Perelli. “We are excited to be a part of the community, to work with the town, and to make a difference.”

In addition to the typical convenience store offerings, Quicklee’s provides support to community organizations, works with local food manufacturers to provide opportunities in its stores and prides itself on its fast, clean, friendly service.

Quicklee’s Convenience Stores have been locally owned and operated by the Bruckel family since 1995. Quicklee’s is a well-rounded company, with the incorporation of fast-food restaurants and car washes into the stores’ key offerings. These hybrid convenience stores continue to provide countless offerings to a growing list of local communities.