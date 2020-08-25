Rechargeable Selfie Ring

You can keep your social distance and have fun with the CLIK Ring, a rechargeable, Bluetooth device you don’t have to hold or put in your pocket. It comes with a tripod that you can bend around a branch or top of a chair. Just place your device in the holder and ‘CLIK’ away. The CLIK Rings are pegged and have a sturdy PDQ display. You can take a selfie from over 30 feet away with just a ‘CLIK’ of a button — no more timers or selfie sticks, no need for someone to hold your phone and no more dropping the phone trying to take a photo. Just place or hold your phone anywhere and take a picture. The company can provide signage and social media and marketing to support the sale of the CLIK Ring.

CLIK Ring

www.myclikring.com