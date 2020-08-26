OnCue Launches Local Brewery Collaboration Series

The c-store chain will be teaming up with local breweries to highlight Oklahoma’s craft beer scene in its stores across the state.

Stillwater, Ok.-based OnCue is launching a limited-edition craft beer with local brewery Roughtail Brewing Company to kick off OnCue’s new brewery collaboration series.

“When OnCue approached us about a collaboration beer, I was immediately on board,” said Tristian Torres, vice president of sales and marketing for Roughtail Brewing Company.

Roughtail’s Summer of 66 blonde ale is crafted to honor OnCue’s long history in Oklahoma.

“The most exciting part of the process was definitely the can art,” Torres said. “We were able to hear the back story of OnCue’s beginnings. Blake Behrens, the local artist responsible for all of our labels, was able to incorporate so many great details into the can.”

The six-packs will roll out to all OnCue locations this week.

“It’s the perfect poolside beer, it’s light, crisp and undoubtedly groovy,” said Kim Cuellar, OnCue category manager of beer and wine. “We’ll also be working with Iron Monk Brewing Company, Vanessa House Beer Company, Anthem Brewing Company and the list goes on.”

Stillwater, Ok.-based OnCue is a growing innovator in the Oklahoma convenience store market. Founded in 1966, we have expanded to more than 75 locations today and employ over 1,200 Oklahomans.