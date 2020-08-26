Van’s Kitchen Supports its Community

Among its initiatives, the Dallas-based company donates over 90,00 egg rolls, or 45,000 meals, to local foods banks in North Texas every month.

Dallas-based Van’s Kitchen has been supporting its local community, donating over 90,00 egg rolls, or 45,000 meals, to local foods banks in North Texas every month.

“This is a tradition they have kept for over 14 years, and they have no intention of stopping,” said Carl Motter, CSO. “We believe that all people are Made to Love, so every egg roll we make is an extension of love for people. We can’t help but share that love with others.”

Aside from monthly donations to the food bank, Van’s Kitchen also supports local heroes. In June for National Egg Roll Day, a national day that Van’s Kitchen founded in 2019, Carl hand-delivered care packages of egg rolls to local fire stations to help them celebrate and to thank them for their hard work during the pandemic.

And CEO Theresa Motter’s passion for helping others in her community is evident in all she does.

“We believe in providing opportunities so all people can fulfill their dreams,” she said. “No matter your gender, nationality, age, or class everyone deserves an equal opportunity for success. This is why everything we do supports our community and feeds our neighbors with egg rolls – all done with love.”

Van’s Kitchen, the flagship brand of VAN Oriental Food, was founded in 1986 by Van and Kim Nguyen — immigrants from Vietnam. In 2014 the company was transitioned to their daughter Theresa and her husband Carl Motter who carry on the family-oriented, relationship-based tradition and lead the company as CEO and CSO, respectively. A certified Women-Owned and minority-owned egg roll manufacturer, Van’s Kitchen supplies over 5,000 supermarkets including Kroger, Albertsons and Walmart and hundreds of convenience stores nationwide.

Van’s Kitchen believes that all people are Made to Love, and everything they do is a representation of this. At Van’s Kitchen employees show up each day with the purpose of empowering underdogs, outsiders, and the ‘least of these’ to rise up, conquer challenges and fulfill their dreams. No matter one’s gender, nationality, age, or class, everyone deserves a seat at the table, whether it is the dinner table or the table of opportunity.