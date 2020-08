Pumpkin spice season is upon us. This year, Silk and STōK are releasing limited-edition pumpkin beverages bringing the essential flavor to fridges this fall. New, limited-edition Silk Almond 0g Sugar Unsweet Pumpkin Spice Creamer blends the flavor of classic pumpkin spice with smooth almond milk for fall indulgence, sans sugar. The suggested retail price (SRP) is $3.29 per pint.

