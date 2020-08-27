Love’s Opens New Travel Stops in Illinois, Texas

In honor of the grand openings, Love’s will host a ribbon cutting ceremony at each location and donate $2,000 to the Monmouth School District in Monmouth, Ill., and $2,000 to the Kermit Police Department in Kermit, Texas.

Love’s Travel Stops & Country Stores has opened new travel stops in Monmouth, Ill., and Kermit, Texas.

The Monmouth store, located off U.S. Highway 34, adds 40 jobs and 87 truck parking spaces to Warren County. The Kermit store, located off Texas Highway 302, adds 45 jobs and 99 truck parking spaces to Winkler County.

“Opening our 23rd location in Illinois and our 75th location in Texas is something we’re excited about,” said Tom Love, founder and executive chairman of Love’s. “These new stores will give professional truck drivers and four-wheel customers additional locations they can stop at to get the fresh coffee, food, snacks, amenities and outstanding customer service they’re used to getting at Love’s.”

Both locations are open 24/7 and offer many amenities, including:

Monmouth, Ill.

More than 12,000 square feet

Chester’s Chicken and Godfather’s Pizza

87 truck parking spaces

66 car parking spaces

Three RV parking spaces

Four diesel bays

Six showers

Laundry facilities

Bean-to-cup gourmet coffee

Brand-name snacks

Fresh Kitchen concept

Mobile to Go Zone with the latest electronics

CAT scale

Dog park

Kermit, Texas

More than 11,000 square feet

Chester’s Chicken and McDonald’s

99 truck parking spaces

87 car parking spaces

Three RV parking spaces

Eight diesel bays

Eight showers

Laundry facilities

Bean-to-cup gourmet coffee

Brand-name snacks

Fresh Kitchen concept

Mobile to Go Zone with the latest electronics

CAT scale

Love’s Travel Stops & Country Stores operates more than 520 locations in 41 states. Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Oklahoma City, the company remains family-owned and operated and employs more than 27,000 people.

Love’s provides professional truck drivers and motorists with 24-hour access to clean and safe places to purchase gasoline, diesel fuel, fresh coffee, restaurant offerings and more. Love’s has more than 390 truck service centers, which include on-site and stand-alone Speedco and Love’s Truck Care locations. Love’s and Speedco combined is the largest oil change, preventive maintenance and total truck care nationwide network. Love’s is committed to providing customers with “Clean Places, Friendly Faces” at every stop.