TravelCenters of America Celebrates Professional Drivers

TravelCenters of America Inc. is celebrating its valued professional driver customers during National Truck Driver Appreciation Week, Sept. 13-19, and throughout the month of September.

Starting Sept. 1, TA will hold a month-long “TA Driver Appreciation” Sweepstakes for all UltraONE members. By making a fuel or truck service purchase, or by swiping their loyalty card at the kiosk, UltraONE members become eligible for a number of prizes chosen specifically for professional drivers. To make this Sweepstakes more special, TA surveyed a number of professional drivers to see what kinds of prizes they would enjoy.

One swipe per day will count for the Sweepstakes, and drivers may be chosen at random to win one of the following:

Grand Prize of 1,500,000 UltraONE loyalty points (one winner)

Winner’s choice of an Indian Scout Bobber Motorcycle or Men’s or Ladies Rolex Watch (one winner)

Two airline tickets to anywhere in the continental United States, plus a $500 gift card (one winner)

50,000 UltraONE loyalty points (70 winners)

During National Truck Driver Appreciation Week, TA is honoring drivers by offering extra loyalty points and other deals:

Double Points Day is on Wednesday, Sept. 16; all fuel purchases will receive double the loyalty point value

Shower cost will be reduced 50% when booked through the TruckSmart app (Sept. 14-18)

Other specials found in the TruckSmart app (Sept. 14-18)

“We are truly grateful to serve the millions of professional drivers who play such an important role in this nation, and the challenges of 2020 have certainly proven the sacrifice and commitment that professional drivers embody,” said Jon Pertchik, CEO of TA. “We are proud and humbled to be part of their everyday lives and will continue working diligently to ensure we’re their home away from home.”