The idea for Jiant grew out of the co-founders’ shared frustration with the lack of gluten-free alcoholic beverages that were low in sugar and made from real, high-quality organic ingredients. As big fans of non-alcoholic kombucha, they thought it would be the perfect canvas for a better-for-you alcoholic beverage that delivered on that promise without sacrificing taste. Jiant brews jun-style kombucha with organic green tea and honey sustainably harvested from wild bees. It’s naturally gluten free with its core lineup consisting of the following three flavors — Passion Fruit & Elderflower, Ginger & Lemongrass and Grapefruit & Hibiscus — all clocking in at a very sessionable 4.5% ABV.

Jiant Hard Kombucha

www.jiantkombucha.com