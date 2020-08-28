Hero Pay Launches Contactless Payment App

The new platform will enable c-stores to accept mobile payments immediately, without having to install NFC hardware.

Hero Pay, a financial technology company, is launching a new contactless mobile payment platform, for use at the pump and in-store, with transaction fees as low as 1%.

The new platform will enable c-stores to accept mobile payments immediately, without needing to install any expensive NFC hardware.

“This is another way to get mobile payments into the hands of c-stores which need to quickly adapt to the contactless payment world,” said Hero Pay CEO Dylan Worden. “Now more than ever, contactless payments are growing in popularity, and Hero Pay offers a turnkey solution, which also improves profitability.”

Hero Pay is the future of mobile payments. It provides an intuitive user interface that allows users to pay by snapping a picture. Users can instantly check their bank account balances to prevent overdraft fees, and they can quickly view their transaction history.

Hero Pay is designed to save c-stores money. Switching to Hero Pay can save a c-store nearly $70,000 per year in transaction fees, thanks to its 1% direct debit “ACH” transaction fee. This is significantly lower than the typical transaction fee of 2-3% paid for credit card transactions.

Demo Hero Pay today:

Download the Hero Pay app from Google Play or the App Store. Sign up. Scan the HeroCode.

Open this page on your computer, and scan the HeroCode below with the Hero Pay app.