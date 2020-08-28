FLEX Protein Crisps, made by PopCorners, are a better-for-you snack. Grain-free and flavor-packed, these air-popped protein chips are made with plant-based protein from soybean and cassava. They contain 90 calories, 10 grams of protein, two grams or less of sugar and eight grams of net carbohydrates per serving. Plus, they’re Non-GMO certified are certified gluten free. FLEX comes in three flavors: BBQ, Cheddar & Sour Cream and Buffalo. The flavor-packed crisps are air-popped, never fried.

PopCorners

www.popcorners.com