Shell Travel Resources Encourage Safe Road Trips Amid COVID-19

Shell Oil Company has launched a variety of travel resources, including road trip planning materials, an interactive map, Spotify playlists, safety tips and more to inspire Americans looking to take a “StateEscape” — a safe road trip vacation born out of the desire to get away while not venturing too far from home.

According to a survey conducted by The Harris Poll on behalf of Shell, amid canceled or postponed travel plans, there is pent-up demand for a StateEscape vacation: Two-thirds of Americans (67%) say that staying home due to the COVID-19 outbreak has made them want to take a vacation, and 61% of Americans are now more interested in taking a local road trip to explore areas close to home.

The “staycation” trend gained prominence during the last recession, but during the COVID-19 outbreak, Americans are looking for a way to get out of their home and ease their stress — 69% say that a road trip could help them escape the stresses of COVID-19, and the majority (86%) feel traveling by a personal car is much safer than an airplane, train, or bus. With more gas stations across all 50 states than any other fuel retailer — and with everyday savings on fuel, snacks, and other travel staples through the Fuel Rewards program — Shell is helping Americans make the most of StateEscape road trip vacations.

Additional survey data from The Harris Poll provides further insight into Americans’ feelings about travel in 2020:

The pent-up desire to get out Two-thirds (66%) of Americans say they would go on a spontaneous road trip Over a third (36%) of Americans say that they are more likely to take a road trip now than they were prior to the COVID-19 outbreak

The flexibility to work on-the-go Most Americans (61%) agree that working or attending classes virtually means they can vacation or travel without having to take time off work or school 47% of Americans are willing to work while on a road trip (as a passenger)

The ability to enjoy music and explore locally Americans enjoy road trips because it lets them listen to music (73%), stop where they want to and explore local sites (55%), and catch up with other passengers (49%)



“As Americans are looking outside their hometown and turning toward road trips, Shell is truly everywhere that drivers are, helping them make the most of their stops,” said Shannon Bryan, Manager of Brand and Communications for Shell Retail US. “We have created touchpoints to share road trip tips and tricks to help fuel safe StateEscape road trip vacations. Throughout the late summer and fall, we will continue to inspire travelers with weekly social media surprise and delights, ideas for planning a StateEscape, and more.”

As travelers stay safe on the road, Shell-branded stations are one-stop shops, offering the ability to fill up, save up and snack up, while earning and redeeming rewards from the Fuel Rewards program. Members can save at least five cents per gallon on every fill-up with Gold Status at Shell, and the Fuel Rewards program offers travelers additional ways to earn savings on rental cars and hotel rooms.

