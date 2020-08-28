Stewart’s Shops Hosts Ice Cream Social for Local Boys & Girls Club

The c-store chain is a longtime supporter of the Wallkill Boys & Girls Club and has been donating its sundae kits to the day camp’s ice cream social for eight years.

New York-based Stewart’s Shops hosted an ice cream social for the Wallkill Boys & Girls Club summer camp.

The Boys & Girls Club organization provides children in Northern Orange and Sullivan counties a safe way to learn and grow in a fun environment. The club has been running its summer day camp for over 20 years.

Although summer camp has looked a little different this year due to COVID-19 restrictions, the campers were still able to enjoy a fun-filled summer with lots of activities. On the day of their ice cream social, the campers participated in a “water day,” which consisted of water activities and a talent show for parents.

The day closed out with a sundae donated by Stewart’s. The c-store chain has been a proud, longtime supporter of the Wallkill Boys & Girls Club and has been donating its Make Your Own Sundae Kits to the day camp’s ice cream social for eight years now.

“The kids look forward to the social every year,” said Shane Merone, the program director for the Boys & Girls Club.

Stewart’s Shops is proud to support this event and many others. In one week alone, the c-store chain donated $55,020 to 57 organizations.

Stewart’s gives $7.5 annually to over 6,000 non-profit organizations. $5 million of it comes from the Dake Family Foundations, so it does not impact its Partners ESOP/Profit sharing.