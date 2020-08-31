7-Eleven Enters Laos Market

The latest franchise agreement with CP ALL Public Company Limited marks the 20th country for 7-Eleven.

7-Eleven has signed a master franchise agreement with CP ALL LAOS CO. LTD, a company under CP ALL Public Company Limited, to develop and operate 7-Eleven stores in Laos.

The first 7-Eleven-branded convenience store in Laos is expected to be open in Vientiane, the capital city.

With the addition of Laos, CP ALL now holds licensing agreements to operate 7-Eleven stores in two adjacent Asian countries. CP ALL has had a 7-Eleven licensing agreement in its home country of Thailand for more than 30 years and signed a master franchise agreement for Cambodia earlier this year.

“With its remarkable success in Thailand, I can think of no one better than CP ALL to bring the 7-Eleven brand to consumers in Laos,” said 7-Eleven President and CEO Joe DePinto. “This relationship promises to bring additional jobs and economic opportunities throughout region.”

The master franchisee plans to construct stores, modernizing the small-retail environment and bringing greater convenience to shoppers, backed by the world’s largest convenience retailing brand. Internationally popular products, beverages, snacks and immediately consumable fresh foods with recipes developed for regional tastes will be part of the convenience offerings for Laotian shoppers.

In 1988, CP ALL was established to operate 7-Eleven stores in Thailand under an exclusive licensing agreement with 7-Eleven Inc. The first Thailand 7-Eleven store opened in Bangkok in 1989, and CP ALL now operates more than 12,000 stores in the country, second only to Japan in the world.

CP ALL has successfully operated 7-Eleven stores in Thailand for more than 30 years, and the brand has become part of popular Thai culture. The stores there serve as one-stop destinations for beverages, snacks, ready-to-eat meals, financial services such as banking and bill payment, digital technology and delivery — all which the company plans to replicate for Laotian customers.

Laos will be the 20th country where 7-Eleven stores operate or will operate soon. Other countries and/or regions include the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Japan, Thailand, South Korea, Taiwan, China (including Hong Kong), the Philippines, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Viet Nam, United Arab Emirates, Norway, Sweden, Denmark, India and Cambodia.

Based in Irving, Texas, 7–Eleven currently operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 71,100 stores in 17 countries, including 11,800 in North America.