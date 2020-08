New Sun-Maid Bites are the ultimate back-to-school snack. Delicious granola-based bites made with quality ingredients including nuts, oats and whole fruit. Sun-Maid Bites have less than five grams of added sugar and contain no artificial flavors or synthetic colors — with resealable packaging that’s great for on-the-go snacking. Sun-Maid Bites are available in four fun childhood-favorite flavors: S’mores, Birthday Cake, PB&J and Banana Split.

