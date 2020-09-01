C-Stores Win Big With Branded Foodservice Programs

Throughout the years, convenience stores have evolved from offering prepackaged, quick snacks to complete meals for the consumer on-the-go. And with the revenue c-stores are seeing when they introduce a successful foodservice program to their business model, this trend is only continuing.

In fact, the National Association of Convenience Stores (NACS) recently reported that c-store foodservice represented 22.6 percent of store sales, highlighting the opportunity within this category for c-stores. Many owners find that foodservice partnerships, such as branded pizza programs, lead to big profits when they center on convenience as well. Let’s take a look at how the increased positive perception of foodservice programs can equate to big wins for c-stores.

How C-Store Foodservice Perception Is Evolving

A recent c-store shopper report found that foodservice in c-stores is growing in positive perception (PDI Marketing Cloud Solutions). In fact, two out of three people agree that they feel comfortable eating meals from c-stores.

With the positive perception of c-store foodservice increasing, consumers are expecting (and asking for) more when it comes to quality of food. Let’s use pizza, one of the most popular on-the-go foodservice items, as an example. Nearly half of shoppers (49 percent) crave more authenticity in pizza offerings, according to a Technomic study. Quality ingredients, ability to customize and consistency matter when it comes to maintaining a positive perception amongst consumers, and that’s why foodservice programs must deliver on all three.

Hunt Brothers® Pizza aims to maximize their store partners’ profitability by delivering great-tasting pizza, a simple-to-execute program, and national brand recognition that builds credibility with consumers and increases average basket rings.

“Our program is simple because we’ve eliminated the prep time typically required to produce an exceptionally tasty pizza,” says Dee Cleveland, Hunt Brothers Pizza Director of Marketing. “This contributes to the improved perception of c-store foodservice we are seeing because it shows our dedication to ease of preparation without sacrificing quality.”.

How C-Stores Can Capitalize on Consistently Popular Menu Items

In addition to offering products that are known for on-the-go convenience, c-store owners can benefit from offering popular menu items that have national brand recognition—and that’s where brands like Hunt Brothers Pizza come in. One-third of Americans eat pizza at least once a week (Technomic study). It’s clearly a crowd favorite and a sure bet for c-store consumers.

Cleveland says, “Investing in a pizza program can be a strategic move for c-stores because it’s a product that has proven to be an on-the-go and family meal staple. Plus, it can be customized to fit any consumer’s needs or tastes.”

Additionally, a robust pizza program can help c-store owners address dayparts, snacking and overall consumer preferences. Hunt Brothers Pizza offers whole pizzas made-to-order, as well as a grab-and-go pizza option called Hunk A Pizza®. In addition to offering all toppings at no extra charge, Hunt Brothers Pizza is known for their popular Limited Time Offerings, making the whole experience a personal, quick and easy transaction for consumers to order exactly what they’re craving.

How Factoring in Consistency Affects the Bottom Line

C-store owners should do their research to ensure they are not basing the decision to add a foodservice partner solely on the food offering’s popularity. They should take quality and consistency into consideration to make sure they are confident in their new partnership.

“We offer a branded pizza program that builds consumer trust for our store partners so that consumers know they’re getting the same high-quality product no matter where they purchase it,” says Cleveland. She adds, “Reputation matters when you are bringing in any new offering to your c-store, especially one that has a footprint in your store.”

It is because of this focus on consistency in quality that Hunt Brothers Pizza leads as the #1 branded pizza program in the c-store industry. With over 29 years of experience in store-level support from inventory management to training and marketing, the organization aims to help its store partners succeed.

Start Boosting Sales with a Proven Foodservice Program

In addition to high-quality products and service, Hunt Brothers Pizza has their partners’ best interest at heart with benefits like no franchise fees, no contracts and no marketing fees. Not only can they help c-store owners respond to foodservice trends with ease and meet more consumer needs, partnering with Hunt Brothers Pizza can ultimately boost profits along the way.

Sponsored content from our partner Hunt Brothers® Pizza