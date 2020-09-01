Casey’s Launches Curbside Pickup at More Than 2,000 Stores

The c-store chain piloted the offer in several cities this summer and found that customers appreciate the service and added convenience.

Casey’s General Stores is now offering curbside pickup through the Casey’s app.

With over 100 products plus its famous pizza available to order, the Iowa-based chain is offering its customers an easy, convenient way to get the pizza they love, snacks they want and the essentials they appreciate.

“We see more and more guests seeking curbside pickup options to save time and feel safe. Casey’s has developed our curbside offering as a fully-integrated option inside our app, enabling us to deliver a best-in-class experience for our guests,” said Art Sebastian, Vice President, Digital Experience, Casey’s.

After testing curbside pickup at several stores in Kansas City and Des Moines, Casey’s expanded to over 80 additional stores in the greater Cedar Rapids metropolitan area in July and August. During the pilot, Casey’s learned that customers appreciated the new option, found it very convenient to place their pizza and grocery order, and then arrive and have it placed in the vehicle’s trunk by a team member. Plus, many customers shared the extra benefit of being able to fuel up during the same trip.

“We are excited to expand our shopping options, and ultimately want to provide our guests safe, convenient choices — whether they use curbside pickup, stop in the store to see a familiar face, or have their order delivered,” said Sebastian.

More than 2,000 Casey’s stores will offer curbside pickup with the Casey’s app or online at caseys.com. The offer is free, with no additional charges. Casey’s team members also continue to practice enhanced safety precautions.

Casey’s General Stores operates over 2,200 convenience stores in 16 states. Founded more than 50 years ago, the company has grown to become the fourth-largest convenience store retailer and the fifth-largest pizza chain in the U.S.