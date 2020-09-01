GetGo Adds Grabango Autonomous Checkout

The system was installed with no interruptions to store operations and preserves shopper privacy as Grabango does not use facial recognition.

Pittsburgh, Pa.-based GetGo Café+Market, along with parent company Giant Eagle, has partnered with Grabango to offer its “checkout-free system” for customers, enabling them to save time by skipping the line.

The first Giant Eagle location to make Grabango available is its GetGo store in Fox Chapel, which serves the Greater Pittsburgh community.

To get started, customers download the free Grabango app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store. At a Grabango-equipped store, customers can:

Enter the store normally. There is no check-in required, and no turnstiles or other special gear at the front door.

Shop as usual. The system automatically accounts for all selected items.

Skip the checkout line and scan the code in their Grabango app on the way out.

Receive an accurate, digital receipt in the app.

“Together, Giant Eagle, GetGo and Grabango are offering new levels of convenience by solving everyone’s #1 frustration — waiting in checkout lines,” said Will Glaser, CEO of Grabango. “Checkout-free convenience has arrived, and we’re so proud to be offering it with Giant Eagle; they’re a fantastic partner.”

The announcement marks the beginning of a new era of shopping that skips checkout lines and drives improved retailer efficiency. The Grabango system delivers these benefits to large scale retailers measured by square footage or number of locations. This opening is the industry’s first true retrofit of an existing store, operating seamlessly with the preexisting planogram and merchandise mix. The system was installed with no interruptions to store operations and preserves shopper privacy as Grabango does not use facial recognition.

“We’re excited to bring checkout-free technology to our Pittsburgh area shoppers. With Grabango, our GetGo guests are able to get in, get out and get going even faster with a more convenient, contactless, shopping experience, ” said Giant Eagle President and CEO Laura Karet. “We look forward to success at our Fox Chapel GetGo and to rolling out more Grabango-powered convenience and grocery stores in the near future.”

While Giant Eagle is the first to launch commercial service with Grabango’s checkout-free technology, Grabango has been deploying its enterprise-class solutions to the world’s largest grocery and convenience store chains since early 2019. The company has raised $32 million dollars in venture financing to accelerate development and growth.

In addition, Grabango has also launched the largest checkout-free store in the world, large enough to house all of the competing technology providers’ deployments combined. Grabango’s ability to operate at this scale with enterprise-class reliability, the company said, is what differentiates it.

“Grabango’s commercial deployment with Giant Eagle’s GetGo is only the beginning,” Glaser said, “and consumers can expect Grabango’s checkout-free technology to be widely available in the near future.”