September 2020 Issue: Foxtrot Unveils National Growth Strategy

At a time when many convenience stores were reeling amid the emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic, Chicago-based c-store chain Foxtrot watched its revenues double from January to May.

Key to that success was Foxtrot’s ability to elevate its existing digital platform — which has been evolving since the company began as an e-commerce app seven years ago — as social distancing rules sent customers online for essentials.

Now, Foxtrot is aggressively pursuing national expansion, far beyond its Second City roots, while transforming its brick-and-mortar c-store business to include a heightened digital experience via e-commerce.

In February 2020, the chain received $17 million of funding powered by a number of its existing investors and joined by venture capital firm Imaginary. This round of investment is expected to drive the chain’s expansion, in terms of increasing its footprint as well as building its capabilities on the e-commerce end.