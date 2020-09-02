Convenience Valet Announces Retirement of Tom LaManna

During his 15 years at Convenience Valet, he built hundreds of best-in-class planograms and led the company with product selection and Category Management.

Convenience Valet announced that Tom LaManna has retired from his position at the company after 15 years of service.

During his time at Convenience Valet, LaManna was a ‘go to’ for many of the trade publication editorials. He built hundreds of best-in-class planograms and led the company with product selection and Category Management.

LaManna has spent his vast career in the convenience channel with retailers such as BP, Thornton’s and White Hen Pantry.

“(LaManna is) true dedicated employee, and we wish him all the best and a healthy future,” the company said.

