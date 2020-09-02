Energy North Acquires Tradewinds C-Stores

The deal includes seven retail stores and one car wash throughout Maine, strengthening Energy North's presence in the state.

Energy North has acquired seven convenience retail stores and one car wash operating under the Tradewinds name throughout Maine.

Tradewinds was founded by Chuck Lawrence in Maine, where he is a longtime resident. He went onto build his company to 15 properties which included: convenience stores, car washes and supermarkets. Tradewinds prides itself on being a pillar of the communities it serves, so it was important for to sell to a company that would carry on the Tradewinds name in a favorable manner.

“Energy North has a lot of the same visions of being a good community citizen, and we feel they will continue strong community support to ensure we have healthy communities,” said Lawrence.

Energy North Group, a family-owned Massachusetts based company, was founded in 1981 by Ken Black. In 1985, it entered into its first distributor agreement. Nearly 10 years later, in 1994, Energy North Group opened its first convenience store in Merrimack, N.H.

In 2010, the company acquired MW Sewall, and in 2013, it acquired Webber Fuel. The acquisition of the Tradewinds properties continued to strengthen its position in the Maine market. Today, the business has grown rapidly while still holding all the values of a family-run company.

As a leading force in the New England petroleum industry, Energy North Group runs a wholesale distributor that offers all major brands as well as operating over 65 c-stores throughout New England and in New York.

C‐Store Investments LLC (CSI), a Northeast based consulting firm, provided advisory services.