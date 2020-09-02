Handmade Dog Treats

New to the market, but already a convenience top seller, Cosmo’s Snack Shack Doggy DoughMutts are a unique addition to any standard grocery set. Consumers love this fun treat with clean ingredient deck. Doggy DoughMutts are handmade from just six simple ingredients including real sweet potato. Convenience pet treat sales have a remarkable seasonal peak in November and December. Sales in December 2019 were 40% higher than that of a July 2019, another strong travel month. Doggy DoughMutts are a great addition just before the holidays.

Cosmo’s Snack Shack

[email protected]

www.cosmossnackshack.com