Next-Generation Combi Ovens

The iCombi Pro, the next-generation family of combi ovens, is now available from RATIONAL dealers nationwide in various sizes, from the compact XS to the 20-full size. The iCombi Pro offers commercial kitchens higher productivity, shorter cooking times and lower energy consumption compared to the previous model, while still providing outstanding consistency of results, even at full loads. In response to customer feedback, now chefs can intervene when using an automatic cooking path. It’s also possible to switch from cooking just one type of food to a mixed load with different foods on each shelf. Another breakthrough feature is the ultra-fast, approximately 12-minute interim cleaning cycle.

